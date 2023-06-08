GAIA exhibit brings new perspective to 'Mother Earth'

GAIA exhibit in Exeter, Ont., is on display until July 3, 2023. A 20-foot wide inflatable balloon shows how astronauts see Earth from space. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) GAIA exhibit in Exeter, Ont., is on display until July 3, 2023. A 20-foot wide inflatable balloon shows how astronauts see Earth from space. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver