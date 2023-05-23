G2 driver clocked in at 134 km/h was 'late for dinner,' Huron OPP say

Huron County OPP stopped a driver from Mississauga who was allegedly driving 134 km/h while on the way to Goderich, Ont. in May 2023. (Source: West Region OPP) Huron County OPP stopped a driver from Mississauga who was allegedly driving 134 km/h while on the way to Goderich, Ont. in May 2023. (Source: West Region OPP)

