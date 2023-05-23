G2 driver clocked in at 134 km/h was 'late for dinner,' Huron OPP say

Huron County OPP weren’t buying one man's excuse when they recently stopped a G2 driver travelling 134 km/h while on the way to dinner in downtown Goderich, Ont.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, OPP recently stopped a G2 driver from Mississauga who was allegedly stunt driving in Huron County.

According to OPP, the driver’s excuse was that he was “late for dinner” in downtown Goderich.

Police clocked the driver travelling 134 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

As a result, the vehicle was impounded, the driver had his licence seized, and he has a future court date.

OPP once again remind drivers to “slow down” and “arrive alive.”