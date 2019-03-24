Featured
G1 driver handed licence suspension also facing several charges
CTV London
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019 10:58AM EDT
A G1 driver without a required licensed driver in the vehicle is facing several charges after St. Thomas police say he was also drinking and not wearing a seatbelt.
A G1 driver is restricted from having any alcohol in his or her system.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Talbot Street around 1 a.m. Sunday due to an alleged driving infraction.
Police say they detected alcohol on the male and did a roadside screening test.
As a result of the test, the driver was handed a three-day driving suspension.
He is facing charges of failing to wear a seatbelt, being a class G1 driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver and a G1 driver having alcohol in his system.