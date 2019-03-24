

CTV London





A G1 driver without a required licensed driver in the vehicle is facing several charges after St. Thomas police say he was also drinking and not wearing a seatbelt.

A G1 driver is restricted from having any alcohol in his or her system.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Talbot Street around 1 a.m. Sunday due to an alleged driving infraction.

Police say they detected alcohol on the male and did a roadside screening test.

As a result of the test, the driver was handed a three-day driving suspension.

He is facing charges of failing to wear a seatbelt, being a class G1 driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver and a G1 driver having alcohol in his system.