Fusion brand solar-powered tiki torches recalled over risk of fire
The "Fusion 3-in-1 Solar Powered Tiki Torch" is seen in this image. (Public Health Agency of Canada)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 7:55AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Health Canada has announced a recall on Fusion brand solar-powered tiki torches because of the risk of fire.
The department says the batteries can overheat, causing the light fixture's housing to melt and posing a risk of fire.
It says the Cambridge, Ont.-based company has already received 19 reports of the light melting, but no injuries have been reported.
The recall affects black, 3-in-1 solar-powered tiki torches that were made in China.
Health Canada says approximately 8,613 units were sold across Canada between Jan. 1 and July 17, 2019.
Anyone who purchased one should return it for a full refund or destroy it and contact Fusion for a replacement.