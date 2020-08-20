LONDON, ONT -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Blue Water Bridge seized a huge amount of marijuana from a commercial truck with Ontario plates.

The truck driver said they had a load of office furniture. During further examination, officers found more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages concealed in cardboard boxes Monday.

The Detroit Field Office, which covers all ports of entry into Michigan, has seen a significant increase in narcotics seized since COVID-19 travel restrictions came into effect.

Since March, more than 4,400 pounds of Marijuana has been seized at various ports of entry across Michigan.