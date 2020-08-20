Advertisement
'Furniture' movers get caught with large amount of marijuana at Sarnia border
More than 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized at the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
LONDON, ONT -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Blue Water Bridge seized a huge amount of marijuana from a commercial truck with Ontario plates.
The truck driver said they had a load of office furniture. During further examination, officers found more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages concealed in cardboard boxes Monday.
The Detroit Field Office, which covers all ports of entry into Michigan, has seen a significant increase in narcotics seized since COVID-19 travel restrictions came into effect.
Since March, more than 4,400 pounds of Marijuana has been seized at various ports of entry across Michigan.