Several residents in St. Thomas spotted a funnel cloud over the city Monday evening, but as one witness says it was gone almost as quick as it appeared.

Stephanie Gee, who submitted the above photo, tells CTV she captured the funnel cloud around 6:40 p.m. looking east from Talbot Street.

However within a couple minutes it was already disappearing.

A photo from a second viewer shows the cloud over top some houses around the same time.

No damage has been reported and with clear skies in the forecast for several days there should be little danger for inclement weather.