Funeral planned for teen killed in Glen Cairn neighbourhood

The funeral for a teenaged boy who died following an altercation last week will be held Saturday at the Northview Funeral Chapel.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. prior to the service.

Malik McDonnell-Mills, 16, was found in the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road the night of August 9 with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Three suspects, an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds have been charged with manslaughter.