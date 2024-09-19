'Full circle moment'; childhood cancer survivors now working as pediatric oncology nurses at Children's Hospital

Pediatric oncology nurses Kaitlyn Earley and Kaeleigh Wightman have walked the hallways of the children's hospital many times - not just as employees but as patients too.

Their photos are among many others who have frequented the hospital for cancer care as children.

"So much of my childhood here at the hospital that it feels it feels like my second home and now working here, it just it feels like it's come full circle," said Earley.

Despite battling three separate cancers as a child, Kaitlyn says she has fond memories of her time at the Children's Hospital.

"It's really inspiring to be someone who lived through that same experience and taking care of them, and I do often share my story with them," continued Earley. "I hope that I'm a glimpse of hope to the families."

Kaeleigh shares a similar experience, having battled an aggressive bone cancer at 13 years old, she spent most of her teenaged years as a hospital patient.

"I was always inspired by the nurses and doctors that took care of me, the nurses on the inpatient unit, the outpatient clinic, and the oncologists. And I just knew right then that I wanted to be in that area and kind of give back and work with those kids and families," explained Wightman.

Today the two work alongside some of the nurses and doctors that took care of them when they were patients.

"Families can see that there is a light at the end that people are able to continue with their lives and be able to live full, wonderful lives after they've dealt with the childhood cancer experience," explained Dr. Chantel Cacciotti, a pediatric oncologist at the London Children's Hospital.

Earley and Wightman say their favourite part of their profession is being able to spend quality time with the patients.

"You take the nurse aspect out of it and just playing, being their friend and having a good time with them," said Earley.

"We get to know these kids. They we see them every day. And, the family. So they become, like, close with us," echoed Wightman.

The two nurses hope to continue being able to give back to the place that once helped them overcome one of life's biggest obstacles.