'Fuel tanks were a worry': Central Elgin Fire fights 10-hour hay barn blaze

Could AI help predict the next pandemic?

While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.

