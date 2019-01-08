

CTV London





A lengthy closure of a westbound lane of the 401 in Chatham-Kent is the result of a fuel spill.

Around 9 p.m. Monday a tractor-trailer struck an object near Bloomfield Road leaving the fuel tank ruptured.

No injuries were reported in the collision but the Ministry of the Environment was called in to assist in the cleanup.

As a result one westbound was forced to be closed for several hours overnight.