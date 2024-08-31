Fuel leak on Blue Water Bridge causes lane closure and traffic delays

LONDON
    The twin spans of the Blue Water Bridge international crossing between the cities of Port Huron, MI and Sarnia, Ont. (File)
    Lambton County OPP is advising that the westbound lane of the Blue Water Bridge is closed due to a Traffic Hazard involving a fuel leak from a vehicle.

    The lane closure is anticipated to last well into the afternoon and result in a significant traffic backlog.

    OPP suggests adjusting your travel plans accordingly and, if possible, avoid the area.

    Updates will be provided when they become available.  

