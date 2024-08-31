Fuel leak on Blue Water Bridge causes lane closure and traffic delays
Lambton County OPP is advising that the westbound lane of the Blue Water Bridge is closed due to a Traffic Hazard involving a fuel leak from a vehicle.
The lane closure is anticipated to last well into the afternoon and result in a significant traffic backlog.
OPP suggests adjusting your travel plans accordingly and, if possible, avoid the area.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
