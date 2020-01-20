LONDON, ONT. -- Residents in London and St. Thomas have been dealing with a solid-as-a-rock headache after the weekend snowfall and fluctuating temperatures.

St. Thomas resident Adam McBurney says by the time the city got around to plowing his street early Sunday morning, the salt had caused everything to turn to slush.

That slush froze quickly and he was left with a large pile of immovable ice boulders.

He Tweeted about his woes and got a response from Mayor Joe Preston who replied, “wish we could be in exactly the right spot at the right time not to cause issues for homeowners.”