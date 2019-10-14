Featured
Frost warning issued for Southwestern Ontario
Frost is seen on the ground in Ingersoll, Ont., in this photo from November 2012. (Betty Price / MyNews)
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff, CTV London
Published Monday, October 14, 2019 12:36PM EDT
London Ont. - Environment Canada has issued a frost warning for Southwestern Ontario.
Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.
Temperatures are expected to drop to near the freezing mark overnight Monday.
Residents are urged to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
The mercury will rise again Tuesday with highs in the mid-teens.