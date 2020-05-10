LONDON, ONT. -- Better cover up those plants outside! Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for all of Southern Ontario.

This includes London-Middlesex, Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, up to the Bruce Peninsula and even into the GTA.

Near or below freezing temperatures are expected to result in frost or freezing conditions overnight into Monday morning.

Along with these frost or freezing conditions there is the possibility of several centimetres snow tonight and Monday morning.

May 11 marks the beginning of the 2020 frost advisory season for Ontario.