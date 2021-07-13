OTTERVILLE, ONT. -- Otter Creek Golf Club in Otterville held a front-line worker appreciation day Tuesday -- an idea that was hatched months ago.

“We were in lockdown, and we thought, who else to plan an event around than the front-line workers who have been up front the entire last year,” says Holley Dayman from Otter Creek Golf Club, which in partnership with ‘Your Oxford Connection,’ planned the event.

“It’s certainly been a difficult time for so many people, and why not say thanks to all of the people who have had to work (the) front line and deal with this,” says Jennifer Webb from the organization.

Bryan Vyse is a paramedic in Oxford County, he says this is something everyone has been waiting for.

“Everyone is looking forward to getting out a little more, taking advantage of it.”

However Vyse was concerned about some potential boasting over his skill on the course, “I’m golfing with guys I’ve never golfed with today, so hopefully I haven’t said too much stuff because they are about to find out that it probably wasn’t true,”

The atmosphere is a stark change from the grim reality of the past 16 months. With vendors giving free samples, and prizes for the front-line workers, it’s a surreal contrast from what has been their day to day life.

“We’re ready to relax a little,” says Vyse.