From the streets to the staff: Inspiration as shelter marks milestone

Dan Turner credits the Ark Aid Mission for giving him a new start in life.

“It has come full circle. I now have an apartment and a lovely girlfriend,” he said.

Turner is also the head of maintenance for the faith-based homeless response agency.

His transition to full-time employment comes after two decades on the streets of London.

He considered himself homeless until 2019.

“I lived in tents. I lived under the stars for a while. I even slept in alcoves downtown here,” said Turner.

Dan Turner, seen on Nov. 18, 2023, spent two decades on the streets of London. In 2019, he began volunteering at Ark Aid Mission. He is now a full-time employee. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Turner's story is ultimately at the heart of a weekend celebration at the mission.

Newly renovated, the Dundas Street East facility opened its doors to donors, the public, and politicians.

Executive Director Sarah Campbell stated that a recently completed kitchen is the highlight, “This winter, we are anticipating up to 1,000 meals a day being made out of that kitchen. So this is an incredible day to celebrate the donors and community support.”

But more cash and volunteers will be needed to support dozens of overnight beds and Ark Aid's involvement in London's Homeless Hub plan.

Volunteers worked inside a newly renovated kitchen at Ark Aid Mission on Nov. 18, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Campbell said financial support for the faith-based agency goes directly to providing food, clothing, and shelter for those in need.

“A true healthy and loving community. This a place where all people feel important and that they matter,” said Campbell.

Looking on, Dan Turner endorses her words, first-hand.

And now he hopes the friends he made while on the streets find a new path through his story, “I’ve inspired a few people to actually better their lives. There are few people actually pushing forward now.”