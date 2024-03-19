From snowsquall watch to a warning, wintery start to the spring season
Although it might not look like it, Wednesday is officially the first full day of spring!
“Winter-like conditions [are] holding steady in southern Ontario and another round of snow on the way Wednesday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “A cold front coming through [Wednesday] morning, strong winds out of the northwest will develop through the day. That means blowing snow, flurries, and the potential for some snow squalls in parts of Midwestern Ontario.”
A snow squall watch is in effect for London-Middlesex while Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are under a snow squall warning.
Oxford-Brant is under a special weather advisory, warning of a brief frontal snow squall later Wednesday followed by lake-effect snow tonight into Thursday morning.
Atchison advises motorist to be cautious while travelling in squall-like conditions, “Blowing snow will be an issue.”
She said winds will be gusting out of the northwest at 40km/h to 60km/h in the afternoon.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Wednesday: Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Flurries at times heavy. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 after midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 13.
Thursday: Cloudy. High minus 1.
Friday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.
Monday: Cloudy. High plus 3.
