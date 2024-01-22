From shovels to umbrellas, change in the forecast on the way

A change in the forecast is on the way this week — from bitter cold and snow squall warnings to rain and above freezing temperatures.

Flurries will move through the region on Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday with a mix of ice pellets.

The temperature will start to warm overnight Tuesday, reaching a high around 6 C on Wednesday and staying above the freezing mark for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The average high for this time of year is -3 C and the low is -10 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. Periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High -3 C. Wind chill -18 C this morning and -9 C this afternoon.

Monday Night: Periods of snow ending this evening then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of light snow late this evening and after midnight. Snow or ice pellets beginning overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and after midnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Low - 4 C. Wind chill near -10 C.

Tuesday: Snow at times heavy or ice pellets. Snow and ice pellet amount 5 to 10 cm. High zero. Wind chill - 6 C in the morning.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 1.