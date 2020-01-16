LONDON, ONT -- From one bad choice to another, one Ingersoll man earned an extra charge when he fled the scene of a crash.

Early Jan. 11 provincial police were called to a single vehicle crash on Ingersoll Street.

Police were greeted with an empty vehicle, but a short time later they were able to find the driver suffering from minor injuries.

Police allege that the 52-year-old man was impaired at the time of the collision.

The man is facing the following charges:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Fail to Remain

He is scheduled to appear in court in Woodstock at a later date.