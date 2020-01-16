From bad to worse: impaired driver flees scene of crash
Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 6:18AM EST
OPP
LONDON, ONT -- From one bad choice to another, one Ingersoll man earned an extra charge when he fled the scene of a crash.
Early Jan. 11 provincial police were called to a single vehicle crash on Ingersoll Street.
Police were greeted with an empty vehicle, but a short time later they were able to find the driver suffering from minor injuries.
Police allege that the 52-year-old man was impaired at the time of the collision.
The man is facing the following charges:
- Operation While Impaired
- Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
- Fail to Remain
He is scheduled to appear in court in Woodstock at a later date.