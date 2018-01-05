

CTV London





The Middlesex-London Health Unit is extending its cold weather advisory until Monday.

Based on the Environment Canada forecast, which has temperatures remaining below -15° this weekend, the agency says this prompted the extension of the alert.

The health unit says anyone spending time outdoors, or taking part in winter activities is asked to prepare for the conditions.

“After some bitterly cold weather this past week, our region will continue to experience frigid winter temperatures over the weekend,” says Randy Walker, MLHU’s public health inspector.

“At these temperatures, the cold can damage exposed skin in a matter of a few minutes, so it is important to cover up and to dress in layers. It’s also very smart to wear a hat and insulated gloves or mittens as body heat is lost through our heads and extremities.”