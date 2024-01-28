Friends win big; $100k big!

It was a big win for Renate Prossler and Giovanni (John) Stillitano of London - $100,000 to be exact!

Friends of five years, the Londoners have played the lottery together for quite some time. Never missing a draw, Prossler takes care of purchasing the tickets.

"Once I confirmed the win, I was so surprised. I told John right away," Prossler said.

Sharing the news with family about how he plans to make retirement more comfortable and share with his children, Stillitano said he could tell Prossler's voice was shaking with excitement when she called with the news.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Oxford Street in London.