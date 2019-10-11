

With the Thanksgiving long weekend upon us and OPP preparing for a road blitz, they have released some grim statistics.

So far this year, 216 collisions have claimed the lives of 239 people on OPP-patrolled roads.

There have been 53,036, crashes, up from last year when collisions reached 52,676 by this date.

OPP say speed is the lead cause with 46 deaths attributed to aggressive driving behaviour. Lack of seat belt use among drivers and passengers accounted for 44 fatalities. Driver inattention has been linked to 42 deaths and 33 people died in crashes that involved alcohol and/or drugs.

OPP say many of the deceased in fatal crashes were drivers, at 162. There were 53 deceased passengers and 24 pedestrians were struck and killed.

Police are asking people travelling on the roads Friday to note it is the day of the week that marks the highest number of road deaths this year (42), followed by Saturday (37), Sunday (36) and Monday (33).