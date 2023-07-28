Friday will bring the heat before a weekend cool down
It's going to get hotter before it gets cooler in the London region heading into the weekend.
A heat warning remains in effect with Friday being the hottest day over the next seven days, according to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.
"Steamy conditions... we'll start the day with lots of sunshine but the chance for some spotty showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm in advance of a cold front."
There is the chance of showers on Saturday that will make things a little cooler and usher in some cooler temperatures heading into next week, Atchison added.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Showers or thunderstorms beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 then light this evening. Low 19.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.
Sunday: Sunny. High 23.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
