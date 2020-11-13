LONDON, ONT. -- Friday the 13th is upon us, but why are some people scared of this day? Triskaidekaphobia could be one reason – the irrational fear of the number 13.

Some folklore tells us that 'unlucky 13' was related to a myth regarding 12 gods who were at a dinner party. Loki, the trickster god wasn't invited and therefore decided to take it upon himself to join. He arranged to have Baldr, son of Odin, brother of Thor shot. When Baldr died, the earth got dark, the world mourned, and it became an unlucky day associated with the number 13.

Another story tells us that the day relates to Jesus' last supper and crucifixion. There where 13 people present on the 13th of Nisan, the night before his death on Good Friday.

Due to this particular story, Captain William Fowler tried removing the sigma surrounding the number 13 in the late 19th century by dining regular on the 13th day in room 13 of a cottage with a 13 course dinner. Not a bad way to lift a curse!

Of course, popular culture introduced us to Jason in the movie, Friday the 13th which didn't help anyone's fear of the date.

Are the fears surrounding Friday the 13th legit? Those who are worried about the day can experience symptoms of anxiety that something is going to happen simply because of the day and the stigma attached to it.

Superstitions revolve around the fear of the unknown, going back to the 15th century. While some people would never cross a path that a black cat crossed, many adore them and would not consider them unlucky at all.

No matter what you believe about the day, know this is the second of two in 2020. You can relax knowing the next Friday the 13th won't arrive until August 2021!

Happy Friday the 13th!