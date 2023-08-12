Friday crash takes out light standards in London
A multi-vehicle crash shut down an intersection in the south end of the city Friday evening.
The three-vehicle crash happened at Wellington Street and Southdale Road.
One of the vehicles took out a street light on the northeast corner, with traffic and city buses redirected while crews addressed the damage.
One person was taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is not known.
