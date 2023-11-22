Fresh ideas sought about homelessness in Sarnia, Ont. as tent city scrubbed

There will not be a supervised tent city in Sarnia.

However, the councillor who suggested the idea said some good has come from the thumbs down.

According to Coun. Chrissy McRoberts, the city is now “talking about the issue.”

At a city council meeting this week, a supervised tent city was debated by councillors and the public.

Many expressed concerns about security, safety and the impact on communities.

Ultimately, the idea was soundly rejected.

As a result, McRoberts said those who don’t feel comfortable in city shelters will be left to fend for themselves this winter.

“I mean we’ve been going how many years with this? But every winter, it is like we’re just starting this, and it is suddenly a surprise. So, where do these folks go? We have to help them,” she said.

While it will be too late for this winter, McRoberts said the tent city discussion has led to new ideas, including tiny homes and the rezoning of park space.

But she concedes none of it will happen without more funding from the province.

She’s also calling for another broad community discussion about solutions.

“The hospitals have to jump in on this. The police still need to be a part of it, along with social services and our communities. We helped build this issue, we have to all deal with this. It’s not going to go away. It’s not just one person’s problem where we can point and say, ‘I pay taxes, you look after it!’” she said.