Perth County OPP have charged an 18-year-old Hanover woman with careless driving after she lost control and wound up in a ditch - while eating french fries.

Investigators say the crash happend around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Perth Road 180 near Line 26, north of Staffa.

The driver and a female passenger were reportedly talking and eating french fries while travelling north on Road 180 when the SUV went out of control.

OPP Insp. Rob Scott said in a statement, "Drivers need to be aware that the worst road distractions are spilled drinks or dropped food when a driver tries to clean up the mess. Treating your vehicle like a make-shift dining room is asking for more than a big mess."

Both females were taken to hospital as a precaution.