

CTV London





London police have confirmed that a collision involving a train and a sidewalk snowplow has killed the plow operator.

The incident took place at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train is stopped on the tracks in the area of Colborne and York streets for the ongoing investigation.

Multiple roads are closed at this time crossing the tracks from Ridout to Adelaide Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.