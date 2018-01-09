Featured
Freight train collides with sidewalk plow near Colborne and York, killing operator
London police are on the scene of a crash between a train and a sidewalk plow in London, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 10:28AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 12:05PM EST
London police have confirmed that a collision involving a train and a sidewalk snowplow has killed the plow operator.
The incident took place at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.
The train is stopped on the tracks in the area of Colborne and York streets for the ongoing investigation.
Multiple roads are closed at this time crossing the tracks from Ridout to Adelaide Street.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Here’s the scene at the train crossing on Colbourne St. Where earlier a freight train collided with a side walk plow. #LDNont pic.twitter.com/XpzmrrkBSZ— Marek Sutherland (@MarekCTV) January 9, 2018