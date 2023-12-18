Freight car structural failure to blame for 2019 train derailment in tunnel near Sarnia, Ont.

A report released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) Monday points to a freight car structural failure as the catalyst to a 2019 train derailment near Sarnia, Ont.

A Canadian National Railway Company (CN) freight train was moving through the CN Paul M. Tellier Tunnel on route from Sarnia to Port Huron, Michigan on June 28, 2019 when a total of 25 cars and one locomotive derailed, including one tank car that released 12,000 gallons of sulphuric acid.

There were no injuries as a result of the accident.

According to the report, the derailment happened when a bathtub gondola car sustained a structural failure and the leading end collapsed. The car was built in 1978 and was modified in 2012 for use in scrap steel service. At the time of its failure, the car had a number of prior defects that contributed to its reduced structural integrity.

Examination reported the defects were not recent, but had developed over a period of time, the report states.

The car still travelled regularly within and between Canada and the U.S. In the months before the derailment, the received 24 certified car inspections and had a number of pull-by inspections with no significant structural defects noted, according to the report.

The structural defects did not prevent the car from remaining in service, as neither the Canadian freight safety rules, the U.S. freight car safety standards nor the Association of American Railroads interchange rules contained limits to identify defects to certain structural components of freight cars, including those on the failed gondola car.

Following the derailment, the TSB issued the following advisory letters:

Advising Transport Canada to ensure that railways have specific instructions or guidance in their emergency procedures for conducting train inspections following a derailment in a tunnel involving dangerous goods.

Advising Transport Canada and the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration to ensure that railways and car owners have procedures in place to identify, inspect, and repair (as required) bathtub gondola cars that are equipped with stub sills, particularly those being used in scrap iron and steel service, which were constructed in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Advising Transport Canada to ensure that all railways have adequate practices in place to effectively manage in-train forces.

Advising Transport Canada and the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration to ensure that all bathtub gondola cars built by Berwick Forge and that operate in North America, are identified, located, and examined to ensure continued safe railway operations.

In response, CN installed permanent visual and audible alarms in the tunnel’s portals, which will alert employees to the presence of toxic gases, the report states. CN also issued a bulletin to its employees outlining new procedures in the event of an in-tunnel emergency.

Additionally, TBS said that Transport Canada wrote to the Railway Association of Canada and the Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association recommending that Canadian railways ensure that their equipment, procedures, and instructions be reviewed and updated, as required, to ensure employee safety.

After the derailment, the report states CN inspected 416 of the 2,130 identified cars of similar type and age to the bathtub gondola car that failed in the tunnel. CN identified defects in 149 of the 416 cars.

More information about the investigation’s findings and the safety actions taken is available online.