Freight car structural failure to blame for 2019 train derailment in tunnel near Sarnia, Ont.
A report released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) Monday points to a freight car structural failure as the catalyst to a 2019 train derailment near Sarnia, Ont.
A Canadian National Railway Company (CN) freight train was moving through the CN Paul M. Tellier Tunnel on route from Sarnia to Port Huron, Michigan on June 28, 2019 when a total of 25 cars and one locomotive derailed, including one tank car that released 12,000 gallons of sulphuric acid.
There were no injuries as a result of the accident.
According to the report, the derailment happened when a bathtub gondola car sustained a structural failure and the leading end collapsed. The car was built in 1978 and was modified in 2012 for use in scrap steel service. At the time of its failure, the car had a number of prior defects that contributed to its reduced structural integrity.
Examination reported the defects were not recent, but had developed over a period of time, the report states.
The car still travelled regularly within and between Canada and the U.S. In the months before the derailment, the received 24 certified car inspections and had a number of pull-by inspections with no significant structural defects noted, according to the report.
The structural defects did not prevent the car from remaining in service, as neither the Canadian freight safety rules, the U.S. freight car safety standards nor the Association of American Railroads interchange rules contained limits to identify defects to certain structural components of freight cars, including those on the failed gondola car.
Following the derailment, the TSB issued the following advisory letters:
- Advising Transport Canada to ensure that railways have specific instructions or guidance in their emergency procedures for conducting train inspections following a derailment in a tunnel involving dangerous goods.
- Advising Transport Canada and the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration to ensure that railways and car owners have procedures in place to identify, inspect, and repair (as required) bathtub gondola cars that are equipped with stub sills, particularly those being used in scrap iron and steel service, which were constructed in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
- Advising Transport Canada to ensure that all railways have adequate practices in place to effectively manage in-train forces.
- Advising Transport Canada and the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration to ensure that all bathtub gondola cars built by Berwick Forge and that operate in North America, are identified, located, and examined to ensure continued safe railway operations.
In response, CN installed permanent visual and audible alarms in the tunnel’s portals, which will alert employees to the presence of toxic gases, the report states. CN also issued a bulletin to its employees outlining new procedures in the event of an in-tunnel emergency.
Additionally, TBS said that Transport Canada wrote to the Railway Association of Canada and the Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association recommending that Canadian railways ensure that their equipment, procedures, and instructions be reviewed and updated, as required, to ensure employee safety.
After the derailment, the report states CN inspected 416 of the 2,130 identified cars of similar type and age to the bathtub gondola car that failed in the tunnel. CN identified defects in 149 of the 416 cars.
More information about the investigation’s findings and the safety actions taken is available online.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland ‘absolutely’ thinks Liberals can win again under Trudeau, plans to run for re-election
A decade after she was first elected, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she plans to run again in the next federal election, while sidestepping the question of whether she's eyeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's job.
40% of single-parent homes can’t afford basic needs, says The Salvation Army
One in four Canadians is struggling to afford the rising cost of covering basic needs, new data released by The Salvation Army shows, but that figure climbs even higher for single parents.
BREAKING Pope Francis approves allowing priests to bless same-sex couples
The Vatican issued a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to 'an exhaustive moral analysis' to receive it.
Storm batters Northeastern U.S. with rain and wind, knocking out power and flooding roads
A storm barrelled up the East Coast on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees in the Northeast, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, and forcing flight cancelations and school closures.
Man charged with DUI after crashing into motorcade vehicle at Biden campaign headquarters
The driver of a car that struck an SUV in President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night, causing damage to both vehicles and appearing to startle the president as he left his campaign headquarters, has been charged with DUI according to authorities in Wilmington, Delaware.
AGING IN CANADA Is Canada ready for an increasingly diverse senior population? Here's what health experts say
The number of seniors in Canada's visible minority population is expected to nearly triple over the next 20 years, according to data projections from Statistics Canada. As the country's senior population becomes increasingly diverse, experts say health-care systems are not adequately equipped to meet their needs.
Travel advisories: Here's what Canadians should know this holiday season
The holiday travel season is officially underway, but before you embark on your highly anticipated trip, it’s important to take note of travel advisories issued by the Canadian government.
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
The dutchie, a sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins, dates back to the brand's 1964 inception but was taken off the menu in the early 2000s. It made a short-lived reappearance in 2017 for Canada's 150th anniversary.
Amid accusations, French actor Gerard Depardieu's figure is removed from a Paris wax museum
The wax figure of actor Gerard Depardieu has been removed from Paris' most famous wax museum, following negative reactions from visitors over allegations about his conduct with women, the museum said Monday.
Kitchener
-
Shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood under investigation
Waterloo regional police are looking into a shooting that required a man to be taken to an out-of-region hospital.
-
Missing 72-year-old Tillsonburg woman found dead
A Tillsonburg senior who has been missing for over one month has been found dead.
-
Police looking for 4 suspects in Waterloo home invasion
A home invasion in Waterloo is under investigation.
Windsor
-
'Perplexing' delay in sentencing hearing of Dresden woman convicted of impaired driving causing death
A sentencing hearing for Arielle Wall, who was convicted of impaired driving causing death, scheduled for Monday in Chatham’s courthouse was adjourned to next year.
-
Man charged after six-hour standoff in Walkerville
Windsor police have charged a man with uttering death threats after a six-hour standoff in Walkerville.
-
The Price is Right Live announced for Caesars Windsor
The Price is Right Live - On Stage returns to Windsor this spring.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning for central Ontario during tonight's rush hour and beyond
The national weather agency is calling for local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres later today into this evening.
-
OPP charge two people in Orillia homicide case
OPP have arrested and charged two people in connection to a suspicious death investigation in Orillia, which police have ruled a homicide.
-
Simcoe County opens new roundabout in Essa Township
A new single-lane roundabout at the intersection of County roads 56 and 21 was completed this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes in northwestern Ontario over weekend
A 23-year-old from Winnipeg and a 31-year-old from Toronto were killed in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
-
One dead in fatal ATV crash on Manitoulin Island
A 28-year-old from Espanola was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Perivale Road on Manitoulin Island on Friday afternoon, provincial police say.
-
Travel advisories: Here's what Canadians should know this holiday season
The holiday travel season is officially underway, but before you embark on your highly anticipated trip, it’s important to take note of travel advisories issued by the Canadian government.
Ottawa
-
Man charged for antisemitic threats against Ottawa family doctor
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth says she was subject to a threating antisemitic phone call against her which has led to a 39-year-old man from British Columbia being charged.
-
One person in serious condition after Michele Heights shooting
Ottawa police say one person was shot Sunday afternoon in the Michele Heights neighbourhood.
-
OCDSB trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth vows not to resign in face of second code of conduct complaint
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth says she refuses to resign from her position, despite facing a second code of conduct complaint.
Toronto
-
A look at the top 10 baby names in Ontario last year
The list of most popular baby names in Ontario for 2022 remains relatively unchanged from previous years, with Olivia and Noah retaining the top spot.
-
Police officer injured while trying to stop stolen vehicle in Etobicoke
A police officer is among three people injured following a rollover in Etobicoke early Monday morning.
-
Travel advisories: Here's what Canadians should know this holiday season
The holiday travel season is officially underway, but before you embark on your highly anticipated trip, it’s important to take note of travel advisories issued by the Canadian government.
Montreal
-
Heavy rain, strong winds hit Quebec
Weather warnings are in effect across several regions of Quebec due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.
-
Still dreaming of a white Christmas? You may be disappointed
With all the snow that fell at the beginning of the month, Montrealers were perhaps a little too optimistic that the white stuff would stick around until Christmas.
-
Loto-Quebec to build 200-room hotel at the Montreal Casino
Montreal's casino is getting a hotel. Loto-Quebec announced Monday that a 200-room hotel is set to be built on the grounds of the Casino de Montreal at Parc Jean-Drapeau.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers brace for strong winds Monday morning
Maritimers are bracing from strong winds and rain in the region Monday.
-
Attempted arson at N.B. business caught on camera
An apparent attempted arson at a New Brunswick building last week was caught on camera.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA Is Canada ready for an increasingly diverse senior population? Here's what health experts say
The number of seniors in Canada's visible minority population is expected to nearly triple over the next 20 years, according to data projections from Statistics Canada. As the country's senior population becomes increasingly diverse, experts say health-care systems are not adequately equipped to meet their needs.
Winnipeg
-
‘We opened the door and it was gone’: Porch piracy problems pick up during holidays
Police and postal services are sounding the alarm over a scheme that could hijack holiday plans.
-
‘Pack your patience’: Winnipeg Airports Authority gears up for busy holiday travel season
The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) said it’s expecting thousands of people to pass through its terminal in the lead up to Christmas.
-
'Quieter than it used to be': Fewer calls coming in to Operation Red Nose
For the last few weeks, Operation Red Nose has been driving merry Manitobans home safely from their holiday celebrations. But the not-for-profit ride service says call volumes have been lower than usual this year.
Calgary
-
Premier, mayor to give Calgary ring road update
Premier Danielle Smith, Mayor Jyoti Gondek and other provincial officials are set to speak at the intersection of 17 Ave. and Stoney Trail at 11:00 a.m.
-
Calgary police investigate after man found stabbed
Calgary police are investigating after a man was found on the CTrain Sunday evening suffering from stab wounds.
-
4 businesses evacuated in southwest Calgary arson: officials
The Calgary Fire Department says it is assisting police with an arson investigation in the southwest.
Edmonton
-
Court will hear arguments about injunction to stop Edmonton homeless camp removals
A court in Edmonton will hear evidence on Monday about whether to extend an emergency interim injunction granted late last week that briefly postponed the removal of homeless camps.
-
Leduc County man killed, 3 injured in crash
A 36-year-old Leduc man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Edmonton Sunday night.
-
Fire that levels church near Alberta Indigenous community under investigation
RCMP in Alberta are investigating a fire that destroyed a church.
Vancouver
-
Man dead after Abbotsford police shooting
A police-involved shooting in Abbotsford has left one man dead, according to the Abbotsford Police Department.
-
Financial strains mean more pets left at shelters in B.C.
The B.C. charity Paws for Hope Animal Foundation says so many people need help paying their vet bills, the organization is forced to turn down about 150 requests every month.
-
'I've never seen it like this': B.C. restaurants closing amid economic hardship
After 13 years on Commercial Drive, Cannibal Café is shutting its doors. The owner, Matt Thompson, says the restaurant never fully recovered from the impacts of the pandemic.