Freezing rain warning issued for Southwestern Ontario

A freezing rain warning has been issued by Environment Canada for many parts of Southwestern Ontario.

It starts from the west in Windsor-Essex and extends to Chatham-Kent, London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant.

Patchy freezing rain is expected to begin early Monday and eventually transition to rain later in the morning.

It is expected to change over to snow, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Roadways and sidewalks could become icy and slippery, motorists and pedestrians should use extreme caution.