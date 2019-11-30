Freezing rain warning issued for London region
Published Saturday, November 30, 2019 4:15PM EST
LONDON -- Environment Canada says several hours of freezing rain is expected Sunday in London and region.
Precipitation is expected to move into the area Sunday morning.
The precipitation will begin as freezing rain and change to freezing drizzle or drizzle Sunday afternoon.
The agency says several millimetres of ice accretion are possible with some areas possibly receiving up to five centimetres of snow and ice pellets in addition to the freezing rain.