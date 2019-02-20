

CTV London





For the third time in as many weeks a Freezing Rain Warning has been issued for London and surrounding areas.

Freezing rain is expected to begin later Wednesday afternoon into the evening as a result of a low pressure system from the Southern Plains moving toward the Great Lakes.

Precipitation will begin as a brief period of snow later this morning, followed by a quick transition to freezing rain late this afternoon.

Freezing rain or freezing drizzle will change to occasional rain or drizzle this evening as temperatures rise above the zero degree mark.

Warnings are in place for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford, Huron-Perth, and Norfolk County while Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent, and Windsor-Essex remain under Special Weather Statements.

Schools were closed in London during the last two freezing rain events, but those events began earlier in the day than this one is expected to.