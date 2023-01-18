Freezing rain warning ends for the London region

A heads up for Londoners beginning Thursday, as the day will get off to a cold and slippery start with freezing rain expected in the London, Ont. area.

A freezing rain warning from Environment Canada for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant has come down but ice pellets and snow are still possible.

Freezing rain is expected to change over to rainfall around noon as temperatures rise above 0 C.

Potential hazards include ice accretion of up to a few millimeters possible on untreated surfaces.

Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots may become slippery and that people should take extra care when walking or driving on affected areas. In addition, the weather event could impact rush hour traffic and power outages may also be possible.