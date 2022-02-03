Freedom Convoy planned for Aylmer, Ont. Thursday

Hundreds of transport trucks along with farm and passenger vehicles are expected to converge on Aylmer, Ont. Thursday afternoon as part of the Freedom Convoy.

Aylmer police are expecting anywhere from 250 to 300 slow moving vehicles that will roll throughout the county and end in the downtown core.

It's scheduled to begin at 12 p.m., travelling westbound on Highway 3 from Culloden Road to Rogers Road, then onto Glencolin Line and then to Highway 73.

The convoy will make its way through Aylmer's downtown core and end at Conservation Line. It's expected to last approximately three hours.

Police say motorists should expect traffic delays and use alternate routes.

#Elgin OPP Traffic Advisory: Motorists should plan to avoid roadways in and around #Aylmer beginning at 12:00 today due to a farm vehicle demonstration. Culloden Road, Talbot Line, Rogers Road, Glencolin Line and Imperial Road/John St affected. Slowdowns anticipated. ^nck pic.twitter.com/zfalZSSvKq — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 3, 2022

The Freedom Convoy rolled through southwestern Ontario last Thursday, making a pit stop in London before making its way to Ottawa in protest of COVID-19 mandates.

Dozens of protesters currently remain there blocking traffic in front of Parliament Hill.

Similar protests are planned this Saturday in Norfolk and Haldimand Counties.