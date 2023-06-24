Free swimming for two days at Glen Cairn Pool to celebrate its reopening

The countdown has begun to the reopening of municipal outdoor pools on Canada Day weekend— and it’s especially good news for one east London, Ont. neighbourhood.

City crews are putting the finishing touches on the Glen Cairn Pool in time for opening day on Saturday, July 1.

The popular pool remained closed last summer because specialized contractors were not available to undertake extensive repairs.

Swimmers had to ride a special bus to other municipal aquatic facilities.

On Friday, Councillor Hadleigh McAlister invited the mayor to see the rejuvenated pool.

“The neighbourhood is super excited to see this pool reopen,” McAlister said. “It means a lot to the community, to the families that live here.”

McAlister is offering free swimming at Glen Cairn Pool on Canada Day and July 2 to welcome the neighbourhood back.