Free ride might be over for EV drivers charging at city hall

The true cost of a “free service” was at the heart of a city council debate about charging electric vehicles (EV).

On Tuesday, civic administration proposed a new fee of $1.85/hr for the public to charge an EV at one of six stations in the parking garage beneath city hall — but several councillors opposed the idea.

“We’re still recovering from COVID and we put other money into the downtown area wanting to bring people back down,” argued Coun. Elizabeth Peloza.

Peloza added that continuing to offer free charging would support London’s Climate Emergency Action Plan.

She put forward a motion to keep the charging stations free of charge next year.

“If you can afford to pay for an electric vehicle, then you can afford to pay to charge it,” replied Coun. Jesse Helmer. “I don’t see the value in saying you are going to charge it and we are going to pay for it with property taxes.”

The $1.85/hr charging fee would be in addition to the parking fee charged in the lot beneath 300 Dufferin Avenue in London, Ont.

“There is no such thing as a zero-sum game, as in nothing for nothing,” asserted Mayor Ed Holder. “These are modest, modest expenses associated with electric vehicle charging.”

However, Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan suggested staff could use the year to develop a comprehensive municipal strategy for electric vehicles and their associated infrastructure.

“I’m comfortable with not adding it this year, but certainly adding it next year. I think Councillor Peloza’s motion is fine,” Morgan told his colleagues. “We’ll get more data, more information, and maybe a more comprehensive electric vehicle strategy.”

Unable to accurately predict the new fee’s impact on demand, Director of Climate Change, Environment and Waste Jay Stanford estimated the annual revenue from the six chargers would total between $10,000 and $20,000.

“By forgoing the revenue, it might actually hamper our ability to increase the number of charging stations we put out there,” said Coun. Stephen Turner.

Helmer believes the free charging at city hall is a disincentive for Londoners to walk, cycle, or take public transit.

“It really just encouraged people to drive more, whether they are driving a gas vehicle or an electric,” he said.

Council members, sitting as the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, voted 9-5 against keeping the EV charging stations free next year.

Council will make a final decision when it meets on Oct. 17.