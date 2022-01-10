Free rapid antigen tests to be distributed in Tillsonburg, Ont. Monday

A COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test being handed out at LCBO stores in London, Ont. is seen Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Danny Tomasi / CTV News) A COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test being handed out at LCBO stores in London, Ont. is seen Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Danny Tomasi / CTV News)

London Top Stories