Free rapid antigen tests to be distributed in Tillsonburg, Ont. Monday

London, Ont. -

Residents in Oxford County will have a chance to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test from the province Monday.

They will be distributed at the Tillsonburg Sobeys location at 678 Broadway St. starting at 2 p.m.

Anyone who is without symptoms and who has not been in contact with someone with COVID-19 is eligible to receive one.

Demand is expected to outweigh supply. It will be limited to only one test kit person.

Residents should wear masks and are encouraged to dress for the elements.

Tests will also be handed out this week in Brantford, Kitchener and Windsor. London's Masonville Place saw thousands of test kits distributed over three days last week.