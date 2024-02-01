Fraud suspect arrested after trying to buy $100,000 truck

A woman from Sarnia is charged after police received a complaint of a person suspected of using fraudulent documents to buy a vehicle.

On Jan. 29, police got the complaint from Parklane Chevrolet that ended up revealing a person was using counterfeit cheques, credit cards and ID to buy a $100,000 truck.

Because the suspect had an appointment to return to the dealership to pick up the vehicle, police also attended and intercepted her.

After being arrested, police found fraudulent driver license, health card, permanent resident card and social insurance number, along with a small amount of suspected cocaine.

A 23-year-old woman from Sarnia is charged with fraud over $5,000, three counts of uttering a forged document, personation with intent, identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.