Fraud avoided at St. Thomas grocery store

St. Thomas police are applauding a woman who they say stopped a potential case of fraud.

According to police, a 74-year-old woman went to the Real Canadian Superstore in St. Thomas and attempted to buy $1,400 worth of Google Play cards.

An alert employee knew something was up and took the time to educate the customer about the online fraud and how it works, which police say, is exactly what was happening.

The employee suggested the victim contact police and her bank to protect her money and her identity.