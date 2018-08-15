

CTV London





It’s been nine months of refurbishment, but now Blackfriars Bridge is starting to look like its old self again.

Wednesday morning, crews placed the bridge in place across the Thames River.

It took roughly 30 minutes to swing the bridge from the west shore of the Thames River, onto its abutments on either side of the water.

“Blackfriars Bridge is one of the oldest and rarest bridges in Canada and an irreplaceable landmark in the Blackfriars/Petersville neighbourhood,” says Mayor Matt Brown.

“This structure contributes to the character of our community. Preserving London’s built heritage matters and seeing the structure returned, looking just like it did in 1875, really brings our City’s history to life.”

The bridge will reopen to the public in November.