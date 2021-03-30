MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared another outbreak at Western University, this one at the school's Elgin Hall Residence.

Seven students at Elgin Hall have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak marks the third declared in a residence since March 25, and leaves the university with four active residence outbreaks.

Outbreaks are currently active at Elgin Hall, Saugeen-Maitland Hall, Ontario Hall and Essex Hall, where an outbreak was originally declared on March 2.

A separate outbreak linked to a gathering of business students was also announced on Monday.

Three of the outbreaks - at Saugeen-Maitland Hall, Ontario Hall and the gathering - each have more than 10 cases and at least one variant of concern.

There was also another community outbreak at the school linked to off-campus parties held the first week of March that was eventually connected to roughly 50 cases.

Associate Medical Officer of Health at the health unit, Dr. Alex Summers, says, "We are seeing these outbreaks in places where people live in close proximity, and it is really an indication of the larger community activity."

He added that these post-secondary outbreaks are not driving the majority rise in cases, as is there is transmission throughout the community, but that the health unit is working closely with the university to deal with the outbreaks.

Summers says all close contacts have been placed in quarantine and additional precautions have been put in place.