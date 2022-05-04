Four Western University Mustangs drafted to CFL

Four Western University Mustangs were drafted into the CFL on Tuesday, Deionte Knight, Zack Fry, Daniel Valente Jr. and Zach Lindley. (Source: Western Mustangs) Four Western University Mustangs were drafted into the CFL on Tuesday, Deionte Knight, Zack Fry, Daniel Valente Jr. and Zach Lindley. (Source: Western Mustangs)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver