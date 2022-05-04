Four Western University Mustangs drafted to CFL

The path to a professional football career became a lot more real for four Western football team members.

The Mustangs shared the proud news after Tuesday’s CFL draft.

Defensive lineman Deionte Knight was selected tenth overall by the Toronto Argonauts. He also has been invited to NFL rookie camps in the coming weeks with both Washington and Tampa Bay.

Offensive lineman Zack Fry was next from the Mustangs to be drafted. He was the sixteenth pick overall by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

London native and defensive player Daniel Valente Jr. was taken in the thirty-first pick by the Ottawa Redblacks.

Finally, Chatham linebacker Zach Lindley was drafted by the Montreal Alouettes.