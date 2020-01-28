Four-vehicle crash in Sarnia sends several people to hospital
Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 12:44PM EST
Damage is seen following a four-vehicle crash in Sarnia, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Source: Lambton County OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton County OPP are investigating after a four-vehicle crash in Sarnia, Ont. on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to Highway 40 near Scott's Road around 7:15 a.m. along with fire crews and EMS.
Officials say several people were taken to hospital as a precaution, but there are no details on the extent of their injuries.
OPP are continuing to investigate.
