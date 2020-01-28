LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton County OPP are investigating after a four-vehicle crash in Sarnia, Ont. on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Highway 40 near Scott's Road around 7:15 a.m. along with fire crews and EMS.

Officials say several people were taken to hospital as a precaution, but there are no details on the extent of their injuries.

OPP are continuing to investigate.

