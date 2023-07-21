Four St. Thomas residents arrested after assault at Victor Drive
Four St. Thomas residents has been arrested following an investigation that took place at the Victor Drive Encampment on Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, a resident from St. Thomas was violently assaulted with a weapon in the area of 45 Victor Drive. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
As a result of the investigation the following charges have been made:
- Lisa Bradford, 32 years of age: charged with one count Robbery with Violence
- Jonathan Margetts, 38 years of age: charged with one count Robbery with Weapon and one count Assault with a Weapon
- Chandell Mordush, 36 years of age: charged with one count Robbery with Violence
- Jordan Pineda, 30 years of age: charged with one count Robbery with Weapon and one count Assault Cause Bodily Harm
According to St. Thomas police, Bradford, Margetts, and Pineda have been remanded into custody while Mordush was released on a release order.
