LONDON, ONT -- Provincial Police are warning drivers of hazardous conditions along the 402 following four collisions involving commerical vehicles leaving the westbound lanes closed just west of London.

Police say that the westbound lanes are closed at Glendon Drive for clean up and for the safety of first responders.

Police say that there have been four separate collisions involving commerical vehicles along the 402, but fortunately no one has been injured.

Earlier in the morning police reported that they had received word of several collisions along the 402 due to slick conditions.

A snow squall moved through the area earlier this morning and a snow squall watch remains in place has been issued.

Police are also noting that there have been several minor collisions along highway 401 as well but that the highway remains open in all directions.