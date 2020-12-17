LONDON, ONT -- Just days before students will be let out of school for two weeks the Thames Valley District School Board is reporting new cases of COVID-19 at four of its schools.

The four schools are Huron Park Seconday School (Woodstock), West Nissouri Public School (Thorndale), Tavistock Public School, Davenport Public School (Aylmer).

As with all school cases if you are not contacted by the public health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk.

The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The London District Catholic School Board has discontinued its practice of reporting new cases at schools instead directing the public to their website page regarding ongoing cases.

Currently, the LDCSB has two active cases in elementary schools and nine active cases in secondary schools.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit there have been 96 school/child care cases under their jurisdiction since the pandemic began.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ontario government sent a memo to all school boards in the province asking them to be prepared to switch to remote learning if it is deemed necessary.