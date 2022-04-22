Four people arrested after allegedly damaging, stealing from vehicles

Four people who allegedly smashed windows and stole from multiple vehicles parked outside a Horwick business were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a field.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday a police officer spotted a “suspicious vehicle driving erratically” on Perth Road 164 in West Perth.

When the officer tried to pull the car over, the vehicle took off, police say.

Later that morning, Huron County OPP received a report of a threat that took place in the early morning hours. Police say multiple parked vehicles at a business on Queen Street in Howick were broken into. Multiple windows were smashed and tools stolen.

Police say total losses amount to about $26,000.

Officers found the suspect vehicle after it became stuck in a field off Road 170 in West Perth. The suspects were seen fleeing from the car.

Police say calls from the public about “suspicious activity” helped the officers, along with the assistance of the OPP Caine and West Region Emergency Response Team, the four suspects were found and arrested.

Four people, all from London, have been arrested and are now facing multiple charges including theft over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

One suspect was charged with possession of meth, and another with uttering threats.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com