

CTV London





St. Thomas police have charged four girls from London after they allegedly went to the city to settle a disagreement with some local students.

Police say the incident happened near a local high school on June 18, and involved teens from London and St. Thomas.

According to investigators, the four went to St. Thomas with a group of youths and were then involved in a physical altercation with some St. Thomas students.

As a result, three 15-year-old girls and one 14-year-old girl, all from London, have each been charged with assault, and one of the older girls has also been charged with robbery with theft and breach of youth probation.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging any additional victims who haven't already spoken with them to do so, and anyone with information or video is also asked to contact police.