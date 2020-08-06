LONDON, ONT. -- There’s exciting news for all book worms in the London community as London Public Library will reopen four locations, beginning Monday.

The Beacock, Byron, Crouch, and Sherwood branches will soon open their doors again.

Visits to the library will be very different as new additional safety measures are put in place to keep the community safe.

London Public Library CEO Michael Ciccone says, “We’re taking all the right steps to continue health and safety practices that have been recommended.”

With a limit of how many people are allowed inside, quick visits are encouraged and masks are mandatory. Staff and visitors must keep a distance of two meters. Visitors taking out books will be required to check out their own items.

All items that are returned to the library will be quarantined for three days.

Maria Forte, who is the supervisor at the Beacock branch, believes the community will be just fine with the new rules put in place.

“I think the people will be very respectful. I think the community realizes that when you open a building now, you have to respect the rules.”

Services that will not be available to the public include, washrooms, photocopying, children's games, study and meeting spaces, and room rentals.

For more information and for the hours of operation visit www.lpl.ca/reopen.